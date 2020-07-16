Revealed! How Wike rescued, relocated ex-NDDC MD Nunieh to gov’t house

A trending video on social media has revealed how River state Governor Nyesom Wike stormed the residential house of former acting Chairman of Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, Dr Joi Nunieh, stopped a detachment of police officers from arresting her, and later relocated the fiery ex-official to the government house in Portharcourt.

A detachment of Police officers had laid siege on the residence of the former NDDC boss located directly opposite Holy Rosary Secondary School, Old GRA Port Harcourt very early on Thursday attempting to arrest her.

Nunieh refused to surrender to the police officers on the reason the reason that they did not come with any arrest warrant.

It was later learnt that the Governor took the embattled former NDDC boss to the State Government’s House. Nunieh was due to leave Port Harcourt to Abuja on Thursday morning to testify before a Committee of the House of Representatives probing the activities of NDDC.

Wike had earlier promised that his administration will never allow any harm befall Nunieh from the ongoing controversies surrounding the Commission.