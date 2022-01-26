Revealed! How woman mauled husband to death with hot iron

A woman identified as Motunrayo, has reportedly killed her husband known as Alaba, popularly called Bama.

The incident was said to have happened in the Abule-Egba area of Lagos state.

The incident according to reports was triggered after an argument between the couple which later degenerated to fight.

Then, Motunrayo allegedly plugged a pressing iron, which she used to inflict burns on her husband’s chest.

The victim according to a Facebook post died from the injuries.

Until Alaba’s death on Monday, January 14, 2022, he was said to be the owner of the Bama Hotel and Suites in the Abule Egba area.

Another account to the incident claimed that the woman was enraged after he learnt her husband was involved in extra marital affair.

Police authorities are yet to confirm the latest development as at time of filling this report.