Revealed! Identities of 3 monarchs killed when gunmen invaded Imo

Earlier on Tuesday, we reported that gunmen invaded a stakeholders’ meeting and killed up to three traditional in Njaba local government headquarters of Imo state.

Blueprint however reports that two out of the three of them who unfortunately lost their lives are the Obi 1 of Okwudor autonomous community, Eze E. Anayochukwu Durueburuo and Eze Sampson Osunwa of Ihebineowerre autonomous community.

Up till the time of filling this report, no official press statement has been issued either by the state government or Police authorities.

There are also indications that two more traditional rulers who sustained injuries later died on Tuesday evening.

Imo state before now was an epicentre of insecurity especially in Southeast.

Unidentified gunmen had invaded the state Police command and the state headquarters of the Nigeria Correctional Centre located in Owerri and freed many inmates few months ago.

While some of the fleeing inmates have been rearrested or returned willingly, others are still at large.

Since then, there have been reports of gunmen invasion of various Police stations and divisional headquarters within the state, with citizens in continuous fear of the unknown.

However, the state government had assured of its readiness to support various security agencies to curb the menace.