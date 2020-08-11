Revealed! Kashamu’s last words before he died

The former governor of Ogun state, Otunba Gbenga Daniel, Tuesday revealed the last conversation he had with late Senator Buruji Kashamu, disclosing that the deceased last wish was to cede his political structure to him.

This revelation is coming barely four days after the demise of Kashamu, a stalwart of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state who died of complications from COVID-19.

The death of Kashamu, the 2019 governorship candidate of PDP in the state had left a huge vacuum in the leadership of the party in the state.

He was buried on Sunday at his Ijebu – Igbo residence in Ijebu North Local government area on Sunday.

Daniel, popularly called OGD, revealed this when he paid a condolence visit to the deceased family at Ijebu – Igbo, disclosing that Kashamu’s last minutes move was to handover his political structure to him.

A statement signed by Daniel’s Media Aide, quoted Daniel to have said that Kashamu had sent emissary to him, while on sick bed, to discuss the handing over.

The former governor said he played down political discussion during the visit, rather he asked the representatives to go and pray for his survival.

Daniel was said to have spoken against the backdrop of an earlier statement by Dr. Remi Bakare who spoke on behalf of the Buruji Kasamu political structure.

Bakare while welcoming Daniel and his entourage, said that “it was the wish of the late Senator to have his structure handed over to OGD.”

In his response, OGD said, “It was true that Buruji sent a delegation to me last Wednesday August 4, 2020 who came to discuss with me about his wish that I should provide further leadership for the political structure which he built and has nurtured over the years.

“When the representatives which include his Lawyer came, I discouraged political discussion and pleaded with them to all go and pray for his survival. Unfortunately he passed on few days after.”

While commiserating with the family, Daniel said, “I’m not here to play politics but to commiserate with you the family. God will continue to uphold you because while alive Buruji has helped a lot of people. And there is no better testimony to this than the crowd which came out en-masse in spite of the pandemic challenges; people still came out in large numbers to bid him farewell.

“He was somebody you should be proud of because he did his utmost best to help humanity.”

Reacting to the former Governor’s visit, the son of the deceased, Kabiru Kahamu said he was happy that the differences between Daniel and his father was resolved before his death.

He said he looks forward to the continuation of such relationship between the two families.