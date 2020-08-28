Revealed! Messi ‘settles’ for new club

Report has emerged that Lionel Messi has already agreed personal terms with Manchester City

Argentine journalist, Veronica Brunati, Friday said Messi has moved on.

Brunati was one of the first people to confirm that the Argentine wants to leave Camp Nou.

The Argentina captain is tired of the LaLiga giants following a series of embarrassing Champions League exits and a season without a trophy last term.

With all this in place Messi noted that it was time to leave the club.

Manchester City, Inter Milan and Paris Saint-Germain are among the European clubs that have queued up for his signature.