Revealed! New coach to take over as Super Eagles manager

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has lined up former Serbia coach Mladen Krstajic to replace Gernot Rohr as Super Eagles coach.

Representatives of the 47-year-old Krstajic, who guided Serbia to the 2018 World Cup in Russia, will this week meet with top NFF officials in London.

He was without a job since 2019, when he left his role as Serbia coach.

His preferred formation is the 4-2-3-1, which Rohr to qualify Nigeria to both the 2019 AFCON and 2018 World Cup.

The emergence of the Serbian coach as front runner for the Eagles top post comes as several other names have also been mentioned.

Former Chile and Saudi Arabia coach Juan Antonio Pizzi is one of such contenders.

This comes as a settlement with Rohr has been reached and he will be paid off in instalments.

His payoff is put at around $600,000.

Related

No tags for this post.