Revealed! Nigeria’s ranking among World happiest countries

Nigeria has ranked 95th happiest nation in the world with 4.981 points, according to the latest ranking of the World Happiness Report.

This was disclosed on Monday by the Sustainable Development Solutions Network (SDSN), in commemoration of the United Nations’ International Day of Happiness on March 20, 2023.

Finland maintained its lead as the world’s happiest country for the six consecutive year in a row, with a score significantly ahead of all other countries, while Afghanistan remains at the bottom of the ranking in a league table of 137 countries.

Denmark came in second place as Iceland ranks third. Israel is ranked fourth, up five spots from last year.

The Netherlands, Sweden, Norway, and Switzerland are ranked fifth through eighth. Luxembourg and New Zealand round out the top ten.

Mauritius tops African countries in the yearly United Nations-sponsored index of 137 nations, with 5.902 points, Algeria (5.329), South Africa (5.275), Congo Brazzaville (5.267), Guinea (5.072), Cote d’Ivoire (5.053) and Gabon (5.035).

