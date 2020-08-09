Revealed! Obasanjo’s Coronavirus status

After making himself available for coronavirus test, former President, Olusegun Obasanjo’s status has been revealed.

The result of his test revealed that he is Covid-19 negative.

Obasanjo took the test last Friday, August 7, 2020, at his Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL) Pent House residence, Okemosan, Abeokuta, Ogun State capital.

The former President’s Special Assistant on Media, Kehinde Akinyemi, disclosed on Sunday that the samples of the test, conducted by one Dr. Olukunle Oluwasemowo of the Molecular Genetics Laboratory 54gene, Lagos, Nigeria, was returned negative on Saturday.

The laboratory is one of the accredited laboratories approved by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) to conduct the crucial Covid-19 test on both asymptomatic and symptomatic.

