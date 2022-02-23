Revealed! Real cause of fire incident at Federal Ministry of Finance

The Federal Ministry of Finance has clarified the major cause of the fire which erupted at its building in Abuja on Wednesday morning.

According to a press statement by Yunusa Tanko Abdullahi, Special Adviser, Media and Communications to the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, “The Federal Ministry of Finance is not on fire as reported on the social media. Rather there was an incident on the corridor on the basement involving an isolated battery pack and it was quickly put out by the security personnel on duty.”

The fire incident early Wednesday had caused panic among Abuja residents.