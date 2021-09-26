Revealed! Real cause of insecurity in South East

Coalition of South East Youth Leaders (COSEYL), an apex socio-political front for all youth groups in the Southeast region, has identified lopsided appointments into federal government owned institutions against the principle of federal character as factor responsible for alarming insecurity in the country.

According to COSEYL, equal distribution of federal appointment would make all regions feel among, as well as address the various security challenges especially the plagues the South East region has suffered in recent time.

The group President General, Hon. Goodluck Egwu Ibem, and his National Publicity Secretary, Comrade Okey Nworu, disclosed this in a jointly signed statement, Sunday, even as it commended governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State for speaking out for the region and other parts of the country.

Ortom had in a recent event where he presented keynote address at Enugu, Enugu state, urged federal government to address lopsided appointment and infrastructural challenges as it would help to address insecurity facing the region.

“As a youth coalition that wants peace, both regional and national, we affirm that, if on the basis of federal character principle appointments are equally distributed among all groups in Nigeria, our insecurity wouldn’t be as alarming as it now is.

“The Coalition of South East Youth Leaders, COSEYL, the apex socio-political front for all youth groups in the Southeast region read a release by an amorphous and faceless group warning Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State to stay away from Southeast politics. We wish to at this time make it categorically known to such group that as long as Nigeria remains a project in progress, any stakeholder, regardless of their ethnic nationality, has a say in whatever happens outside their region,” part of the statement said.



