Revealed! Requirements for season 7 BBNaija show in 2022

Popular Popular Big Brother Naija show, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, has spoken of the requirements the would-be participants must posses ahead of the 2022 edition of the reality show.

Ebuka who disclosed this via his Facebook page on Saturday, said, “The participant must be a citizen of Nigeria and non-Nigerian citizens cannot participate in the show for now.“The age limit for one to participate must be between the age of 21 or reach that age before June 2022.

“The participant must have a valid limit of identification (Passport).

“He or she must be emotionally and mentally stable to handle the heat of the show for 90 days without any contact outside the world.

“The participant must be educated with a minimum of o level qualification i.e WAEC, GCE, and NECO. It’s not compulsory to have a higher degree before one can participate.”

Whitemoney had won BBNaija season 6 show held in 2021.