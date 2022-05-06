Revealed! Ridiculous amount Davido spends on haircut

Davido’s aide, Israel has shocked the internet with the ridiculous amount his boss spends per haircut.

The controversial LM took to Instagram to reveal that his boss Davido spends #100, 000 per haircut.

According to Israel, he rather goes around with an overgrown hair than spend that ridiculous amount on haircuts.

“100k per haircut …. I better just dey without barbing,” he said.

With Israel revealing how much Davido spends per haircut, it is safe to say Davido spends a whooping sum of #1.2 Million (100k Monthly) every year and #2.4 Million if he decides to have a fresh cut every two weeks.

