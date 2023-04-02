Revealed! Those who will dominate Tinubu’s cabinet 

The Deputy National Financial Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dattuwa Ali Kumo, has said that technocrats and professionals would serve as cabinet members in the next administration of Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Ali Kumo stated this while speaking with journalitsts in Gombe, Sunday.

He said when Tinubu was governor of Lagos state, his government had a strong team that helped him develop the state and boost its economy, and he was confident that the president-elect would do the same when he assumes office as president.

He said: “Tinubu will bring positive changes in the country for the benefit of all citizens. I assure you from the combination of his ministers when unveiled, you will agree with me that he will hit the ground running.

“As a seasoned administrator with a wealth of experience in governance and politics, he will definitely overhaul all the decaying sectors of Nigeria. A good example was seen in Lagos when he was a two term governor in the state.

“Any person that knows Lagos before Tinubu’s administration in 1999 will bear me witness in that regard and one of his good legacies was that after leaving office, he made sure there is the sustainability of development in the state. Up to now, the state is moving forward in the very right direction.”

