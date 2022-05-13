Revealed! What Buhari told Malami, Ngige, Akpabio, other outgoing Ministers ahead 2023 general elections

President Muhammadu Buhari has sent off outgoing members of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) saying they have been sufficiently equipped to aspire to higher elective offices, including the Office of the President.

Speaking at a valedictory session for appointees leaving the cabinet to pursue political ambitions, the President said he had no doubt that if the next President emerged from among former members of his cabinet, like any other aspirant, ample competence and outstanding service delivery would be on display.

The President, who said such would be part of his administration’s legacies to Nigerians, commended the departing public officers for serving the nation sacrificial with dignity and honour.

He also commended their decision and courage to contest for elective offices and their compliance with his directive to resign.

The President thanked them for their invaluable services to the nation through their contributions as cabinet members and wished them success in the upcoming elections and in their future endeavours.

He acknowledged that the experience and expertise brought by members of the cabinet had significantly resulted in enormous development in various sectors and the accomplishment of government programmes.

Noting that the departure of some cabinet members has undoubtedly created a vacuum that should be filled, the President said appointments would be made without delay to ensure continuity of the business of governance.

President Buhari urged the remaining members of the cabinet to show more diligence, resilience and commitment to serve Nigerians better, saying the journey to the finish line is still very far.

The President said as usual, there would be challenges to address, programmes to deliver, and policies to implement, urging them to brace up for more work and target-increased accomplishments.

The outgoing members of FEC present at the valedictory session were Ministers of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio, Science, Technology and Innovation, Ogbonnaya Onu, State for Petroleum, Timipre Sylva and Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige.

Others were the Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, Minister of State, Mines and Steel Development, Uche Ogah, Minister of Women Affairs, Pauline Tallen, and the Minister of State for Niger Delta Affairs, Chief Tayo Alasoadura.

Speaking on behalf of the outgoing Ministers, Senator Akpabio thanked the President for giving them the opportunity to serve and contribute their quota to nation-building.

He described working with the President as a fantastic and knowledgeable experience, adding that as they step aside they will continue to be great disciples of Buhari.

