Revealed! What ex-presidential candidate, Tofa, told youth two months before his demise

A renowned Third Republic politician and runner-up in the controversially annulled June 12, 1993 election, Alhaji Bashir Othman Tofa is dead.

The 74-year-old former presidential candidate of the defunct National Republican Convention (NRC), family sources said, passed on after a brief illness at the Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital Kano at about 4.00am Monday.

It was also gathered that the elder statesman was just recovering from an illness he had battled with for about a week which he could not however survive.

His death came 23 years after his opponent in the 1993 election and candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Bashorun MKO Abiola passed on under some mysterious circumstances while in incarceration.

The shocking news of Tofa’s death came at a time residents were in their homes battling with the cold weather and observing the new year holiday.

His corpse was buried at Hajj Camp, a public cemetery in the Kano metropolis, with the brief funeral rites completed at his Gandun Albasa residence after the Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado-Bayero, prayed for the repose of his soul.

At the solemn ceremony wereformer governor of Kano state, Senator Ibrahim Shekarau, a former Minister of Agriculture, Sabo Nanono, and a former Secretary to the Kano State Government, Sule Yahaya-Hamma among several others.

And as a mark of respect, President Muhammadu Buhari has sent a federal government delegation to Kano to commiserate with the deceased’s family.

‘Death premonition’

The elder statesman was in recent time at various public functions, including a one-day sensitisation workshop organised two months ago by the Gidado Mukhtar-led Northern Reform Organisation (NRO) at the Centre for Democratic Studies, Mambaya House, Kano some two months ago.

Addressing the gathering comprising northern youth, the politician told his audience that he and his age group were at the point of exiting the world and meeting their creator, a statement suggesting he may have had the premonition of his death.

He used the forum to admonish the North to embrace the concept of unity and brotherhood for the region to maintain and uphold its revered status.

Taking his turn at the event, the business mogul said where leaders at the top echelon of authority became utterly spineless and inactive; the situation could only be complicated with no lasting solution in sight.

“The North is almost on the precipice in all directions. Banditry, kidnapping by those who are heartless have become the order of the day and the degree of insouciance and lack of concern exhibited by those calling the shots in the corridors of power is highly outrageous. It is high time for all concerned northerners to wake up from their slumber. There is the compelling need for us to match our words with action.

“The future of the country belongs to the youths who are supposed to rise to the challenge of the present time. It is your responsibility to buckle up and do what is right in the bid to reposition the country on a high pedestal. We are telling you this because we have almost exhausted our sojourn on the planet. What is left for us at present is to answer the call of our creator. We did what we were supposed to do in pushing the country to greater height,” the elder statesman had said.

While also counselling youth on their relationship with politicians, he said: “I also want to remind you people on the need to avoid falling into the hands of some egocentric and self-centred politicians whose major pre-occupation is to use you as cannon-fodder in achieving their selfish and capricious design at the time they became desperate to clinch power. They are using you as mere guinea pigs in the dirty game to grab power at all cost. You should be wary of this sinister design.”

“You can’t call yourself a leader when you are stealing and fleecing the public treasury. You can’t be respected while you are busy amassing ill-gotten wealth at the expense of the peoples’ interest. We have had our time, and we are not going to remain on this planet forever. We want people most especially the youths to rise to the challenge of resisting leaders with primordial interest and egocentric permutations,” Tofa further told his audience.

Buhari, Ganduje mourn

And in a condolence message, President Muhammadu Buhari described Tofa as “a politician of note, who was also a promoter of Islamic culture and civilisation.”

He said the deceased was a true nationalist that would be difficult to replace

The president said this in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu in Abuja.

He said: “The late Tofa was noted for his untiring commitment to public enlightenment and was unafraid to speak the truth all the time that he lived.

“He set up the Bureau for Islamic Propagation, BIP, in the mid-80s that helped to unite Muslim Scholars in the Northern States, narrowing the differences that characterised their relationships. The BIP also published books and newspapers.

“He was, till the end, a patriot to the core. He envisaged a better Nigeria for all. We pray that this dream and collective aspiration and necessary commitment will not go with him. We owe it to his memory and to the nation.”

President Buhari prayed Allah to repose his soul and grant the bereaved family and friends, the Kano Emirate Council as well as the government and people of Kano state the fortitude to bear the loss.

The statement also said the president dispatched a delegation to Kano with a condolence letter to Governor Abdullahi Ganduje.

On the team were Ministers of Defence, Bashir Magashi, and Water Resources, Sulaiman Adamu, accompanied by the Senior Special Assistant to the President (Media and Publicity), Garba Shehu, and the Accountant-General of the Federation, Ahmed Idris.

Ganduje

In a similar condolence, Governor Ganduje said Tofa’s contributions to Nigeria’s democracy remained indelible.

In a statement by the Commissioner for Information, Malam Muhammad Garba, the governor said Tofa started taking up leadership responsibilities at an early age when he was elected councillor in Tofa in his late 20s.

The governor said he remained vibrant and dynamic up till the time of his death.

As a businessman, trader, and philanthropist, the governor said Tofa touched the lives of many people, especially the down-trodden, and expressed the belief that the legacies of the deceased would be approximated for posterity.

“The legacy of his political beliefs and triumphs will be important footnotes in the literature of Nigeria’s government and politics for generations yet to come.

“He was a great man, a quintessential democrat and outstanding statesman who has left veryhold prints both on the politics and political history of Nigeria, “the statement further said.

He prayed Almighty Allah to grant his soul Aljannah Firdausi and the fortitude for his family, friends and associates to bear the irreparable loss.

Atiku

Similarly, former Vice President and presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Atiku Abubakar, described Tofa as “a thoroughbred democrat whose contributions to the growth of democratic governance in Nigeria is invaluable.”

In a statement by his media adviser, Paul Ibe, the former VP noted that, “throughout his political career, the late Tofa was a politician who believed in the power of ideas and ideologies and was never associated with political violence or any other anti-democratic behaviour.”

“The Waziri Adamawa, who was in touch with Tofa until his last days, stressed that the statesman and politician, who had been preoccupied with the state of affairs in Nigeria in recent times, and especially as it impacted the North, was a “balanced and incisive” personality.

“According to Atiku, his (Tofa’s) style of politics and the panache with which he engaged political opponents will remain classical in Nigeria’s political history and are worthy of emulation by contemporary political actors and the future generations.

“Atiku therefore expresses his deepest condolence to the bereaved families and associates of the late patriarch and political icon and the people and government of Kano State. He prays to the Almighty Allah to grant him Aljannah Firdaus,” Ibe said.

Anyim, Badaru too

Also, a presidential aspirant of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) described him as one committed to a peaceful Nigeria.

The former Senate President said “throughout the electioneering campaigns leading to the 1993 presidential elections, in which he was the candidate of the National Republican Convention (NRC), Alhaji Tofa never did anything, in words or actions, that could have instigated crisis in any form.”

In a statement by his media adviser, Sam Nwaobasi, the former Secretary to the Government of the Federation(SGF) noted that the late Tofa was a committed Nigerian who throughout his more than 40 years of active partisan politics demonstrated his strong belief in politics of accommodation and consensus building.

0″He was so committed to a peaceful Nigeria that throughout the electioneering campaigns leading to the 1993 presidential elections, in which he was the candidate of the National Republican Convention (NRC), Alhaji Tofa never did anything, in words or actions, that could have instigated crisis in any form.

“Sen. Anyim commends Alhaji Tofa’s “politics without bitterness” and strongly recommends such disposition to politicians of today in the interest of the peace, unity and harmony of our dear country even as we approach the 2023 general elections.

“Sen Anyim regrets that Alhaji Tofa died when his experience and elderly counsel would be most needed as the country battles with multiple challenges.

“Sen. Anyim deeply condoles with the late Alhaji Tofa’s family, the good people of Kano State and Alhaji Tofa’s many friends and associates all over Nigeria. He prays that Almighty God will grant the Soul of Alhaji Tofa eternal rest,” the statement said.

In another condolence message, Jigawa state Governor Muhammad Badaru lauded the late politician as a statesman, industrialist, politician and community leader.

In a statement by his media aide, Habibu Kila, the governor said the politician lived and died in the service of humanity.

Northern speakers mourn

In yet another message, the Northern Speakers Forum lauded the deceased industrialist as a perfect gentleman.

The forum’s chairman and Speaker Kaduna State House of Assembly, Yusuf Zailani, said this in a statement by his media aide, Ibrahim Danfulani.

He said: “All through his life time, he was never named among controversial politicians that flame embers of disunity, confusion and disintegration.”

They said Tofa never played do-or-die politics, noting that he was an embodiment of democracy at its finest.

“He will be deeply missed by all for his silent role in stabilising the polity,” the statement added.

NRO, Arewa youth

In his tribute, NRO chairman, Alhaji Mukhtar described the deceased politician “as a great icon of high repute who had toiled blood and sweat in serving humanity.”

According to him, the late elder states man died with the ambition of making Kano a citadel of pride in all spheres of human endeavours, stressing that losing a personality of his calibre is a great loss to the entire society.

He extolled the Tofa’s in the promotion of the norms and ideals of the Islamic religion and called on his contemporaries to emulate him.

In another message of condolence, the chairperson, Arewa Youth Consultative Council (AYCC), Zaidu Ayuba, described Tofa as the most reliable, promising and listening pillar of the group.

Ayuba said the deceased who was the patron to the AYCC was its greatest pillar that always tried to “shield us from misbehaving as youths with exuberance. He always taught us tact and approaches in politics.

“Today, we lost our greatest pillar. This is a non recuperating loss. We pray for Allah’s mercy and Rahma to his soul. May Aljannah be his home, May we find the fortitude to bear the loss with strong Iman. Farewell to our leader,” AYCC said in a statement.

Northern summit on hold

Meanwhile, a Coalition of 52 Northern Groups (CNG) has postponed its planned security summit following the death of Alhaji Tofa.

CNG’s national coordinator, Balarabe Rufai, announced this Monday while briefing journalists in Abuja.

According to him, the late Tofa was billed to chair the occasion which was earlier slated for the 5th and 6th of January 2022 in the Federal Capital Territory.

While noting that Tofa’s death came as a huge shock, Rufai said: “On behalf of the entire CNG family and affiliates, we express a deep sense of sorrow over the death of this elder statesman and mentor, who was a one-time presidential candidate.

“The CNG owes immeasurable gratitude to the late Bashir Tofa whose leadership, sacrifice, statesmanship, patriotism and unwavering commitment to the interests of the people of Northern Nigeria, and citizens of Nigeria as a whole has few parallels.

“We mourn the passing of this man from whose life and works we have drawn inspiration and we must strive, in all we do, to live with the personal and social values and standards he lived and set for himself.

“The late Tofa was a passionate believer of the organic links between generations who was always available for young people.

“The CNG in particular, the North and Nigeria generally have certainly lost a great statesman, but the youth lost a mentor, guardian, living history and an embodiment of all the exemplary qualities young Northerners should strive to achieve.

“As a mark of respect and with a grieving heart, we wish to announce the inadvertent postponement of the planned Pan Northern Security Summit scheduled for 5th and 6th of January to a date to be announced soon. The late Bashir Othman Tofa was to be the chairman of the occasion,” Rufai said.

“We also wish to condole with the convener of the Northern Elders Forum, Professor Ango Abdullahi; the Chairman of Arewa Consultative Forum, Chief Audu Ogbeh; the BOT Chairman of Coalition of Northern Groups, Dr Nastura Ashir Sharrif; and the entire CNG family over the loss of this great man,” he added.