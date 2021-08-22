Revealed! What Ganduje told new Emir of Bichi in Kano

Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano state has called on the newly coronated emir of Bichi, Alhaji Nasir Ado Bayero not to lend himself to all forms of divisiveness capable of tarnishing the image of the traditional institution he has sworn to respect.

Speaking at the official coronation of the monarch held at the Bichi township stadium n Saturday, Ganduje also described Alhaji Nasiru Ado Bayero as one who had garnered a lot of experience from his late father, Alhaji Ado Bayero which was brought to bear in all aspects of the leadership role he played when he was a district head, adding that his coronation as the second emir of Bichi would serve as an additional impetus to forge ahead.

“Those of you who knew what Bichi was can attest to the fact that it has been a citadel of royal authority and high influence. The late Emir of Kano, Alhaji Abdullahi Bayero was the Ciroman Kano during the reign of his late father Emir Abbas. It was after his stint as Ciroma that he eventually became the Emir of Kano after succeeding his father. The same thing also happened to his son, the late Emir Muhammadu Sanusi I who also became the emir of Kano after serving as Ciroma.

“We have purposefully taken the decision to create four additional emirates in order to bring the traditional authorities close to the masses for the quest of socio-economic development to be entrenched. Looking at your remarkable background as a banker and technocrat, I am pretty confident that you would employ your immense wealth of experience and expertise in propelling the Bichi emirate to greater height,” he remarked.

Speaking shortly after taking the traditional oath of office and the presentation of the staff of office from the Chief Imam of Bichi Central Mosque, Shiekh Lawan Bichi, the newly coronated emir stated that he was grateful to God for according him the opportunity of ascending one of the most exalted thrones, having had his finger on the traditional tiller in respect of various traditional titles he had held in the past.

He said,” I am highly grateful to Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje for being instrumental to my appointment as the second emir of Bichi as ordained by God. I am not unmindful of the great responsibility that lies on my shoulders. I am willing to contribute my widow’s mite in transforming the lives of the people of in my domain,” he said.