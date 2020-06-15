Revealed! What killed Lagos Senator, How Senate lost four in 6 months



President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, and the Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, have expressed shock and sadness over the news on Monday of the death of first time Lagos Senator Adebayo Osinowo.

Before Osinowo, the Senate had between December 2019 and March 2020, lost three senators to the cold hand of death.



This is just as family sources said the Senator Osinowo died from complications arising from COVID-19 pandemic on Monday morning adding that his corpse was on the way to his home town, Ijebu Ode, Ogun state for burial according to muslim rites on Monday evening.

Lawan, in a statement, condoled with Senator Osinowo’s family, friends, political associates and also the government and people of Lagos State over the loss.



According to the Senate President, Osinowo popularly called Pepper served his country creditably as Chairman of the Senate committee on Industries at the Ninth Senate which marked its first anniversary only last week.

He said the pains of Senator Osinowo’s untimely departure will be felt by his colleagues and the National Assembly in general.



Lawan prayed for the sweet repose of his gentle soul and for God to grant those he left behind the fortitude to bear the loss.

Senator Osinowo who until his death represented Lagos East Senatorial first made his mark at the Lagos Civil Service and also at the Lagos state House Assembly where he served four terms before his election to the Senate.

On his part, the Deputy Senate President described late Senator Osinowo as a passionate populist who represented Lagos East Senatorial District and his state with unflinching commitment.



While recalling the late lawmaker’s patriotic disposition, Omo-Agege noted that the people-focussed agenda of the All Progressives Congress and national interest were key ideals held dear by the late Senator.

He said: “It is a rude shock to receive the sad news of Senator Adebayo Osinowo’s transition to the eternal realms; he was one of my colleagues whose passionate commitment to the grassroots I find uplifting and truly commendable.

“He was Chairman, Senate Committee on Commerce, Industries and Investment, working with us towards actualising our party’s progressive manifesto.



“After earning his two degrees in Building Technology from two Italian universities, he returned home and started his political career at the grassroots as Youth Leader under the tutelage of the current National Leader of our party, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, in the now-defunct Social Democratic Party (SDP).

“Obviously, his robust connection and passion for the grassroots lasted a lifetime and I deeply commiserate with the people of Lagos East Senatorial district as well as the Lagos State government over this irreparable loss.



“I pray that the grace of God Almighty will sustain and comfort all members of Senator Osinowo’s family in this hour of grief, and I also offer my heartfelt condolences to Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Governor Sanwo-Olu and the entire people of Lagos State,” he stated.



Meanwhile, a member of Osinowo’s family told Blueprint on condition of anonymity that the late Senator died on Monday morning at a Lagos hospital over COVID-19 related ailment.

“Yes,I can confirm that he died from COVID-19 related ailment this morning at a Lagos hospital where he had been receiving treatment for some time before he gave up the ghost”, the family member said.



He also disclosed that the late Senator will be buried on Monday evening in Ijebu Ode according to Muslim rites saying “we are already on our way to Ijebu ode for the burial”.

Senator Osinowo’s death on Monday brought to four the total number of Senators that died within the last six months of the Ninth Senate.

The upper legislative chamber had earlier lost Senators Benjamin Umajunogu ( Imo North) ,Ignatius Longjan ( Plateau South ) and Rose Oko ( Cross River North ) to the cold hands of death between December, 2019 and June, 2020.

Specifically, while Uwajumogu died on the 18th of December, 2019, Longjan followed on February 10, 2020, Rose Oko followed the next month, March 23, 2020 and barely three months after, Senator Osinowo also died .