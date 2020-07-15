Revealed! What killed Taraba NLC Chairman

The Taraba state Commissioner of Health, Dr Innocent Vakkai, Wednesday confirmed that the state Chairman of Nigerian of Labour Congress (NLC), comrade Peter Gambo died of some health issues that is confidential.

Vakkai,​ who stated this while briefing newsmen in Jalingo, the state capital said the earlier speculations that the Chairman died of Covid19 was not true.

He said the Chairman was not admitted at the federal medical centre Jaling as earlier reported,​ rather he was admitted at the state specialist hospital.

“I want to inform the public that the NLC Chairman who passed on in the early hours of this morning at Jalingo specialists hospital is not a victim of Covid-19,” he said.

According to him, Gambo had been on admission at the specialist hospital Jalingo and​ was tested for COVID-19 and result came out as negative.

He stressed that the two active cases that were announced last week, the​ one at specialist has​ been discharged while the other is still in an isolation centre at the federal medical centre Jalingo.

He expressed worry over the increasing number of pandemic,​ nothing that people must adhere to the social distance protocol.

Meanwhile, Taraba State Governor,​ Darius Dickson Ishaku, has expressed shock over the news of the sudden and untimely death of Rev Peter Gambo, chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress in Taraba State.

Ishaku,​ in a statement signed by special adviser on media and publicity,​ Mr. bala dan Abu, said the news of the death of Rev Gambo was particularly devastating to the administration of His Excellency because the late trade unionist played a vital role in making labour in Taraba State a strategic partner of government in the development of the state.

The statement maintained that he was one labour leader who administered the union with the fear of God and a genuine determination to significantly improve the welfare of workers..

The statement urged workers in the state and the family of the late labour leader to take solace in the fact that Gambo served the entire Nigerian labour family meritoriously and left an unblemished legacy of loyalty and honesty.