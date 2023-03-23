Revealed! What NFF President Gusau told Super Eagles ahead of Guinea AFCON qualifier 

Against the background that the Super Eagles are owed a backlog of bonuses and allowances by the previous Nigeria Football Federation administration, NFF President Ibrahim Gusau has assured the team he will not make any promises to them that will not be redeemed.

“The key thing I wish to tell you is that I as the president of the NFF will never come before you and tell you what I will never do for you,” Gusau said when he addressed the Eagles in Abuja ahead of Friday’s 2023 AFCON qualifier against Guinea Bissau.

“Whatever I know is possible to do for you is what I will tell you.

“And whatever I know we cannot do, I will look at you and tell you. We will discuss it and we agree.

“There is no point to come and tell you lies tomorrow and next tomorrow. You know I will not do that.”

Gusau therefore solicited for the co-operation of the team because the Super Eagles is the biggest marketing brand of Nigeria football.

“Whatever we do at NFF and we do not get it right with the Super Eagles, forget it! Just forget it!!,” he said.

“Sponsors who want to bring money into the NFF, they are looking at the Super Eagles.

“We are all looking for success and success for our country, so we have to work as a team.”

Share this:

Tweet



Email

Print

WhatsApp

