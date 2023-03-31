Revealed! What Pete Edochie told Yul about death of his first son

Veteran Nollywood actor, Pete Edochie, has broken silence after the death of his grandson, Kambilinachukwu, Edochie.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Vanguard Newspapers on Thursday, Edochie said he had earlier spoken to his son, Yul Edochie, about his (Kambilichukwu’s), exceptional spirit because they don’t last long.

“Kambilinachukwu is a very quiet, brilliant and talented child. He’s not somebody you can ride easily. He doesn’t get angry no matter the situation.

“He may change his composure, but he was definitely a very unusual person in so many respects.

“He was so accomplished. I always tell my son that I don’t like people excelling like this in anything they are involved in. Experience has taught me that such people don’t last long,” he said.

