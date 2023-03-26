What women want in a relationship – Yul Edochie! What women want in a relationship – Yul Edochie 

Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie, has given men relationship tips.



In a post on his Instagram, Yul advised men that some ladies don’t need money.”If she is rich and you, shishi no dey your side, but you like her, tell her you like her.

”If you want to date her tell her. Not all women are after money.

”Some women are moved by the quality of the man, his reasoning, behavior and looks.

”Tell her how you feel, she will either say yes or no, she no go kill you.

”Whetter you are rich or poor, as a human being keep your confidence level high.

“Even your confidence can make her like you, ‘Money is not everythin

