Revealed! When Arsenal ‘ll sack Arteta

Arsenal manager, Mikel Arteta, has been handed an October deadline to improve things at the club, without which, he’d be sacked by the management.

The Spaniard has been under fire from the start of the season after losing their first two matches to Brentford and Chelsea with reports claiming that his replacement has been lined up if things do not change.

According to The Telegraph, the Arsenal boss is under pressure to improve results before the second international break in October otherwise he faces a fight to keep his job.

Asides form the heat coming from the management, the fans are also not conformable with the poor start.

WuzupNigeria reported that Arteta’s car was surrounded by a group of angry fans outside the Emirates Stadium after the defeat to Chelsea.

Chelsea and Inter Milan’s former coach, Antonio Conte, has been lined up as Arteta’s replacement if results don’t improve in the coming weeks.

However, Arteta has five games to save his job, beginning with Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City.

After City and an international break, Arsenal have games against newly-promoted Norwich City, Burnley, Tottenham Hotspur and Brighton.