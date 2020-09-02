Revealed! When Super Eagles ‘ll finally return to action

Nigeria’s Super Eagles will resume action on October 9, 2020 after Coronavirus pandemic locked down activities across the world.

This was confirmed on the Twitter handle of the country’s senior national team on Wednesday evening.

In October, Super Eagles to play two international friendlies against Ivory coast and Tunisia.

While they face ivory coast on October 9, the Nigerian team led by Gernot Rohr will trade friendly tackle verses Tunisia on October 13.

Both games will be staged in Austria.