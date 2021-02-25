Revenue collector ‘stabbed to death’ in Edo



A revenue collector simply identified as Osazuwa has reportedly been stabbed to death by a motorcycle rider in Ogheghe community, Ikpoba local government area of Edo state.

The incident reportedly occurred on Tuesday after a disagreement between the duo degenerated into a physical combat.

Blueprint gathered that the revenue collector who was said to be a community youth leader died as a result of the wound inflicted on him.



An eyewitness who craved for anonymity said the incident thereafter turned into an orgy of violence as the community youths went on rampage.

The witness further stated: “the youths were angry because the killer motorcyclist from Hausa extraction escaped.



“So, the youths engaged other members of the Hausa community in the area in a fight and many were severely injured. Some motorcycles were also burnt.”



The development, it was gathered, caused panic as residents scrambled for safety.

Edo state spokesman, DSP Princewill Osaigbovo, confirmed the incident, but said he was not aware of any death.

Osaigbovo stated that the commissioner of police has met with the community, adding that normalcy has returned to the area.

Governor Godwin Obaseki who met with the Ogheghe community and Arewa leaders on Wednesday expressed worry that the peace mechanism put in place some years ago by his administration was not working as expected.



He ordered that the peace committee be reconstituted and names of members submitted to his office before March 1, 2021.

