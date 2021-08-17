Revenue Magazine confers Person of the Year 2021 Award on Zaid Abubakar

The Executive Chairman of Kaduna State Internal Revenue Service (KADIRS) Alhaji Zaid Abubakar was Monday conferred with the Person of the Year Award by Revenue Magazine, a publication of Alford Conferences Limited.

Speaking at the award presentation, Chairman/CEO & Publisher of Alford Conferences Limited, Mr. Frederick Apeji, said, “Our criterion for selecting the winner of the Revenue Magazine Person of the Year Award was the fastest growing state in internally generated revenue (IGR) in 2019 and 2020 combined (among the top 10 consistently biggest states in IGR in the past 10 years, 2011-2020).

The award was therefore open only to the executive chairperson of the IRS of the following 10 states: Lagos, Rivers, Ogun, Delta, Edo, Oyo, Akwa Ibom, Kano, Kaduna and Cross River.”

Apeji explained that, “Among these 10 states, Kaduna grew its IGR the fastest by 72.41% in the two years under review, while Oyo, Akwa Ibom, Lagos, Rivers and Delta grew their collections by 54.43%, 26.79%, 9.63%, 3.91% and 2.21% respectively.

The other top four states in IGR in 2019 and 2020 combined experienced a negative growth rate. In terms of growth in Naira and Kobo, Lagos state added N36.9 billion to its collection, while Kaduna, Oyo, Akwa Ibom, Rivers, and Delta added N21.1 billion, N13.4 billion, N6.5 billion, N4.4 billion and N1.3 billion respectively.”