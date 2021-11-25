Revenue: Oyo committed to prioritising citizens’ welfare – SSG

Secretary to Oyo State Government (SSG), Mrs Olubamiwo Adeosun, has said the state government is committed to prioritising the welfare of its citizens on revenue generation.

The SSG made this known, Wednesday, while speaking at the Oyo state Gaming Board stakeholders’ forum held at the State House of Chiefs, Governor’s office in Ibadan.

She disclosed that under the present administration, putting the people first is one of the key agenda so dear to Governor Seyi Makinde.

“We are not going to create a situation whereby because we are looking for the revenue or seeking to increase revenue to help the people, we impoverish the people”, she said.

Mrs Adeosun added that, “the welfare of our people is what we need to be saying continuously, and even though we recognise that what the games does is boosting the revenue of the state. But it is very clear that even as we pursue the revenue drive and not just in gaming we will ensure that the interest of the people is always considered first.”

The SSG stressed that the present administration in state had since its inception in May 2019 done very well in education, health, security and agribusiness.

Mrs Adeosun, while commending the gaming board for organising the meeting, said the board has brought up very pertinent issues that needed to be addressed and that the theme of the stakeholders interactive forum, ‘Redefining Responsible Gaming’ would guide the operators, the regulators and the gamers on the best practices.

She pointed out that “it will also find the balance between generating revenue for the state and maintaining mental welfare of the people of Oyo state.”