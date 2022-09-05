Reverse privatisation of power sector now, electricity workers tell FG 

Electricity workers under the aegis of the National Union of Electricity Employees (NUEE) Monday asked the federal government to reverse the privatisation of the nation’s power sector.

While making the call at a press conference in Ibadan by its assistant general secretary, Western Zone, Comrade Modupeoluwa Akinola, NUEEsaid this became necessary in view of the fact that privatisation of the power sector in the country has failed and that it has negative consequences on both workers and members of the public.

Comrade Akinola added that the union had prior to the privatisation of the power sector, kicked against it as it will always seek to protect and defend the profit interest of the business owners against the general interest of the people.

“Power privatisation has failed. We of the electricity workers under the aegis of NUEE, Western zone decide to organise this press conference to draw the attention of the general public to the age long position of our great union on the privatisation of the power sector, its attendant consequences and the basis for an unrelented defense and protection of members of our union,” he said.

Comrade Akinola added: “Our union rejects the planned privitisation of the TCN, demands a full renationalisation of the power sector under a democratic control of a board that includes the representatives of workers and consumers and holds that no amount of intimidation, falsehood including misrepresentation of facts can deter us from continuing to express our opposition to the privatisation of the power sector.”

