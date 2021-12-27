Review foreign exchange policy in 2020, group begs CBN









The Centre for the Promotion of Private Enterprise, an economic think tank, has advised the Central Bank of Nigeria to review its foreign exchange policy in 2022 with a view to improving dollar liquidity in order to rescue the ailing naira and help industries to grow.



The group disclosed this in its economic and business environment review for 2021 and agenda for 2022, a copy of which was obtained by our correspondent on Sunday.



According to the CPPE, there is a need for the CBN to engage stakeholders as its current forex policy regime is negatively affecting investors, manufacturers and other stakeholders.



The CPPE said, “In the bid to reduce the pressure on foreign reserves, the CBN had excluded over 40 items from access to foreign exchange in the official window.



“Some of the products on this list are intermediate products for some manufacturing firms which have negatively impacted some manufacturers. It would be advisable for the CBN to have a robust engagement with the stakeholders to review this list in the New Year.”



According to the organization, the CBN should adopt a flexible exchange rate policy regime, and allow the pricing mechanisms to reflect the demand and supply fundamentals in the foreign exchange market.



“It is a policy framework that would minimize discretion and arbitrage in the foreign exchange allocation mechanism. A flexible exchange rate regime is a policy choice adopted to cope with changing demand and supply conditions in the forex market.”



According to the center, adopting a market rate would deepen the autonomous foreign exchange market by liberalizing inflows from export proceeds, diaspora remittances, multinational companies, donor agencies, diplomatic missions, and others.



It added that a flexible exchange rate would enhance liquidity in the forex market, increase investors’ confidence, and ensure a more transparent model for forex allocation.



Also, the CPPE said the Cash Reserves Requirements imposed on Nigerian banks by the CBN is one of the highest globally, adding that it is a major impediment to financial intermediation

by banks.

According to the experts, some of the banks have a Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR) of 50 per cent and more against the official CRR of 27.5 per cent.

It said, “Yet, financial intermediation is supposed to be the major function and essence of the banking system. The high CRR has made it difficult for the banks to play their primary role of financial intermediation. Their profitability is also adversely impacted because of limited room for credit creation activities.

The CPPE also said challenges of infrastructure, rising insecurity, climate change, low productivity in agriculture, monetisation of fiscal deficit, and depreciation of the naira were fueling inflation in the nation.

It added that businesses had had to deal with weak purchasing power, low sales and low profit margin, low-capacity utilization, high production and operating cost, and high risk of increased business mortality.

