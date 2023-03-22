Review planned demolition of AIT, NUJ tells Rivers government 

The Rivers state Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), has appealed to the Rivers state government to drop its plan to demolish the transmission station of the African Independent Television (AIT) / Raypower Radio station at Ozuoba, Rivers state.

The NUJ appeal is sequel to a 48-hour quit notice the Rivers state government, through the Ministry of Works, served Daar Communications Plc, owners of AIT and Raypower Radio Station, in the early hours of Tuesday, March 21, 2023.

The quit notice signed by the permanent secretary of the ministry, Mrs Ebere Dinnis Emenike, requested the media house to remove its structure for a proposed housing project within 48 hours.

The land on which AIT and Raypower Radio station built its transmission station has been a subject of dispute between the Rivers state government and Daar Communication Plc.

However, the Rivers State NUJ, in a statement signed by its chairman and secretary, Stanley Job Stanley and Ike Wigodo, appealed to the Rivers state government to review its position and drop its plan to demolish and take over the AIT property.

