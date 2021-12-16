Review the three-week NYSC orientation course

I want to use this medium to urge the federal government to revisit the three weeks National Youth Service Corps orientation exercise by placing emphasis on the Skills Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development (SAEED).

This is to curb the alarming rate of unemployment and insecurity in the country. Prioritising on SAED will indeed pave the way for job opportunities which would eventually end insecurity.

Undoubtedly, the three weeks exercise was designed to orient the corps members on what to do and what not and how to go in dealing with people in any environment they found themselves during the mandatory one-year service.

This is to ensure safe service delivery, maintain the nation’s unity in diversity, cultural heritage, religious tolerance as well as boosting the nation’s economy through inter state and regional trade.

However, the exercise is lagging on the other hand considering the enormous number of unemployed graduates, which outweighs the workers; this happens in the federal, state and local government.

Meanwhile, instead of the government (NYSC) to dwell and concentrate in teaching the corps members how to be self-reliant after camp training, more emphasis has been placed on parade, lectures, man o’ war, among other less significant events throughout the three weeks exercise.

The lectures are indeed very important unlike the parade issue because most times, the lectures are all about how to go towards achieving national cohesion devoid of religion, ethnicity and cultural affiliations.

But, NYSC should understand that achieving national unity would never be attained in Nigeria so far as the number of jobless educated youth is increasing. Meant, having business ideology among educated youth in Nigeria, would surely keep them busy as well as to think positively toward the nation building.

I learned that, throughout the three weeks period of the orientation course on camp, only five days allotted to SAED program though it is the most important in all the camp activities, the program would be of utmost importance to corps members considering the high rate of jobless graduates in the country when given more emphasis.

To this end, I suggest that the SAED program should be given priority in all the camp activities hence the need is to resurrect the entrepreneurship skills among the teeming graduates to be self-reliant before and after the service year.

At least, Skills Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development should be given two weeks, this would give the Corp members ample time to study the skills well and apply it in their day to day basis after the camp training. But, and for now, five days isn’t enough for one to learn such a wonderful skill.

However, additional stipend should be given to corps members who are ready to go continue the SAED program to start business after serving their father land. Thus, would indeed reduce joblessness, enhance unity in diversity and boosting the nation’s economy.

Therefore, I appeal government and its various stakeholders to revisit the three weeks camp exercise by prioritizing more on the SAED program instead of the parade, this would indeed help in curbing insecurity in the nation as most of the criminals found to be in the deadly act, are jobless graduates.

Ukasha Rabiu Magama,Toro, Bauchi state.

Related

No tags for this post.