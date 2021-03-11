Revisiting Govs Bala/ Ortom’s face-off

The farmers/herders conflict is worrisome. Nigeria needs agriculture to stand to develop; the food security of the nation depends on farmers and herders. The unrest between Hausa/ Fulani and Yoruba is a big shame to Nigeria, which in my opinion neither the Fulani herders nor Yoruba is to blame.

The recent controversy between Bauchi state governor Bala Muhammad and his Benue state counterpart Samuel Ortom was interesting because none of them was expected to defend or support the other; they should create platform that will bring the conflicting tribes together as leaders.

Therefore, holistic approach needs to be taken in ending the existing crisis between farmers and herders. In other word, the governors need to stop attacking one each other and face their primary responsibility of protecting the lives and property of the citizens.

If governors themselves will be fighting one another, then what about the governed who are under their watch, and what legacies are they living to their successors? It is actually wrong for them to be exchanging diatribes.

Exchanging of words is adding fuel to the crisis; the conflicting tribes will act superior. Supporting a particular region, culture, ethnicity is likely to encourage the perpetration of devilish acts against the other and go unpunished.

After the Uthman Dan Fodio jihad, the Fulani integrated into Hausa ethnic group of northern Nigeria. Based on Danfodio’s teaching as a Fulani man, no Fulani man would likes conflicts.

Sometimes not all the herdsmen will be wrong. Grazing cattle on farmlands leads to destruction of crops, creating conflict between the herdsmen and farmers.

Here, I will like to draw government’s attention to revisit the 1978 Land Use Act which gives state or federal government the right to assign land and also give indigenes to apply and be given a certificate of occupancy to claim ownership of their ancestral lands. This will enable the Fulani to get land for grazing their cattle.

Governors Bala Muhammad and Ortom should stop castigating each other in the name of defending their people. They should find better ways of bringing an end to the conflict, as doing so will actually help both the farmers and herders.

Abdussalam Ilyasu

Department of Mass Communication

University of Maiduguri

Share this: Print

No tags for this post.