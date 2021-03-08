Revisiting the motion on Badagry – Sokoto expressway in Senate

The motion on the need for the construction of Badagry – Sokoto expressway debated on the floor of the Senate last Wednesday, was in so many ways, different from many others . TAIYE ODEWALE reports.

In Parliament, there are three ways of initiating legislative debates on issues which are through sponsorship of motions, raising point of orders and going the full fledge of initiating a bill.

While bills which can be either executive or private, are mostly meant for enactment of laws seeking for establishment of required public institutions or outfits or laws stipulating required punishments against certain vices or crimes in the land, motions on the other hand, are mostly meant for adoption of resolutions on raging issues in the society which are advisory in nature .

Little wonder that anytime the federal lawmakers, be it at the Senate or the House of Representatives, want to debate on any raging issues, they come through sponsorships of motions directly or indirectly through point of order, mostly used to draw attention of lawmakers to matters of urgent national importance.

Being the shortest route to legislative intervention on raging issues in the land, most of the motions are always geared towards stating legislative positions on such issues or seeking for investigation if the issue has to do with scandals in anyway, tragedy or disasters .

But the motion sponsored by Senator Suleiman Sadiq Umar ( APC Kwara North) and seven other Senators on the “Need for the construction of the Badagry/Sokoto Expressway to promote economic growth and development”, is more of infrastructure development than seeking for investigation into anything scandalous or tragic.

Though the Senate at the end of exhaustive debate on the motion mandated its committees on Works , Finance and National Planning & Economic Development, to interface with the Ministry of Works and Federal Road Maintenance Agency ( FERMA) on resuscitation of construction of Badagry – Sokoto expressway but went further to suggest Public Private Partnership ( PPP) arrangement on account of economic viability of the road .

Pointedly, the upper legislative chamber urged the federal government to, as a matter of urgency, initiate a Build-Operate-Transfer or Public-Private Partnership arrangement for the construction of the abandoned road which many of the Senators who contributed to the debate, said is very strategic for economic development nationally and internationally.

Leading debate on the motion , Senator Umar submitted that “The Badagry-Sokoto Expressway is a federal government road which connects twelve (12) states which include: Lagos/Badagry, Ogun/Agbara, Oyo/Abeokuta, Kwara, Niger, Kebbi and Sokoto state at the national level, with Benin, Togo and Niger at the international level, in addition to being the Nigeria section of the Trans-West Coastal Highway project to link 12 West African coastal nations.

He recalled that the road was initiated as part of 4th National Development Plan, which was commenced by the General Olusegun Obasanjo regime in 1978, but was abandoned in 1979 – Over 40 years now – after he handed over power to Alhaji Shehu Shagari.

His words: “The original conception of this expressway was a linkage road between the North and South Nigeria and some West African countries through Seme Border; to ease carriage of goods across the borders as it connects Apapa seaports and Seme land border as well as one of the largest industrial hubs in the country, the Agbara Industrial Estate.

“In 2009, the federal government in collaboration with the Lagos state government started the reconstruction and expansion of the Lagos-Badagry part of the Badagry-Sokoto expressway, from six (6) to ten (10) lanes, prompting economic development around the area, but the project was abandoned due to lack of fund, thereby affecting these economic activities negatively.

“In the same year, the federal government in collaboration with the Lagos state government resumed the reconstruction of the Lagos-Badagry part of the Badagry-Sokoto expressway but nothing is being done to construct the rest of the expressway.

“The road if constructed, will boost food and agricultural production and connect these rural communities to major urban corridors, a necessary condition for improved agriculture value chain.

“The connection to urban corridors will increase offseason employment for rural youth and sustain youth employment and employability.

“The proximity to western neighbours of the country, will improve cross border market and international trade and help advance Nigeria’s commitment to regional and continental trade; as well as add to the number of North South roads, enhance the durability of the roads, reduce distance and help integrate the western flack of the country into the national road structure with strong implication for national integration and development”.

Contributing, Senator Sani Musa ( APC Niger East), said the road which links the northern and southern part of the country, if constructed, would help free movement, and also sustain the lifespan of our roads that have become un-motorable.

“I will want to use this opportunity also, to appeal to the Federal Government, to see how they can mitigate a build-operate-transfer methodology in this, because that road is economically viable.

“We can have investors that are ready to come and invest, to construct that link road between Badagry to Sokoto and then put a toll.

“It will create another economic zone for this country, looking at the fact that a lot of business will be coming in here”, he said.

Also, Senator Tolulope Odebiyi ( APC Ogun West ) , in his contributions, highlighted the numerous economic benefits accruable to the nation from the construction of the Badagry-Sokoto Expressway.

He said: “Mr. President, let me give you some historical background on the road. If you are aware, at the tip of this road, you have Agbara Industrial Estate.

“This is an estate that consist of over hundred triple A Companies. We have Procter & Gamble, Nestle, Glaxo-Smith Klein, all these estates are located at the top of this express road.

“You also have the Opic Industrial Estate that is situated on over 8,000 hectares of land with so many industries and it is interesting to note that when this express road was being constructed, that was why Agbara Industry was setup there, so that a lot of these industries can move their goods up north, and that was the whole plan before the road was abandoned.

“Mr. President, I think if there’s one road that this country needs to build, it is this Agbara-Sokoto express road.

“I think it is economically viable, it is a road that can even be tolled and give the country the return on investments.

“I think it’s a road that enables companies to take their goods all to the neighbouring countries, especially in the light of the African Continental Agreement that we have also signed now.”

Making submission in the same vein , Senator Olamilekan Adeola (APC, Lagos West), said: “what we are seeing here today has to do with the image of our country, the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“The Badagry corridor of this road is an international road, and the state of the road as we speak is nothing to write home about.

“I don’t want to lay the blame on anybody, but this is the right time to bring it to the table for us to start looking in this direction, that there is urgent need for resuscitation of construction of the road in whatever way possible, going by multi-dimensional advantages to be derived from it nationally and internationally.

Expectedly, the President of the Senate , Ahmad Lawan, in his remarks after adoption of prayers of the motion , charged the committees to carry out the mandated interface with the Ministry of Works and report back in two weeks.

“This is a very strategic road that must not be left to continue be in state of abandonment. We must do everything possible in collaboration with the executive to get it fully constructed by whatever possible means”, he said.

With Senate’s resolution for urgent attention on the abandoned road, time will tell whether the required attention will be given by appropriate authorities in years to come or not.

