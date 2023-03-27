Revive community radio in Bauchi state

Radio is an audio device for passing messages to a large audience. Radio involves the process by which messages are sent through electronic waves. In other words, the sound could be sent and received through these waves. Radio is defined as the process of sending and receiving messages through the air, using electromagnetic waves. It is also about the activity of broadcasting programmes for people to listen to the programmes being broadcast.

It’s been a decade since the administration of former governor of Bauchi, Malam Isah Yuguda, established a community radio in Misau, Jama’are, Ningi, Toro, Alkaleri, Kirfi and Tafawa Balewa local government areas for the purpose of encouraging people to play active part in the development process or to take their own initiative to improve the living conditions in their communities.

This radio helps to avail utilities and amenities for various development aspects of our society like education, health, water and sanitation, protection from natural disasters, address social issues at the community level and connect rural population with the government.

Due to some governmental policies known by the past administration of former governor Muhammad Abdullahi Abubakar the stations did not operate for almost four years of his government in Bauchi state.

The radio station, if reconstructed and given proper attention, will be of tremendous benefit to the people of these local government areas and environs, among many others. This is because it will also help in boosting the economic activities of many people.

I urge Governor Bala Mohammed and the relevant authorities especially high placed individuals to do the needful to reconstruct a radio station in these local government areas because of its importance to the society.

Hauwa Audu,

Department of Mass Communication, University of Maiduguri,

Borno state

Share this:

Tweet



Email

Print

WhatsApp

