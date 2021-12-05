Rich individuals urged to sponsor students of Qur’an

The 35th Jos North annual Qur’an Recitation Competition, has opened with a call on well to do individuals to sponsor students of Qur’an up to PhD level.

Chairman of the Local Organising Committee, Jos North local government area, Sheikh Aminu Sadis Abdullahi, made the urge at the formal opening of the 2021 competition, ongoing at the Conference Hall of Jos Central Mosque.

He said from inception of the competition, students of Qur’an, in the local government, have been excelling in different spheres of life.

“We are advancing. Many of our students are Bsc, MSc graduates, others are now PhD students,” he said.

Malam Abdullahi, harped on the need for, “well to do individuals to begin sponsoring some of these students for degree programmes up to PhD level.”

The chairman of the occasion, Ibrahim Muhammad, said should people agree to adhere to the true teachings of Qur’an, peace and security would permeate across Nigeria and the world at large.

He harped on the urgent need from Muslims to set up an endowment fund that would continue to strengthen the Quranic completion.

Alhaji Muhammad who is also the chief executive officer of Ibzar Publication Company, further stated the need from Plateau state government to key in to support the Quran competition in the state.

The weeklong competition is expected to host more than a hundred competitors from various conventional and non conventional Islamiyya schools within Jos North local government area.

