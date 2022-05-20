riders battle police, demand release of seized bikes

There was tension in Ojo local government area of Lagos over an attempt by policemen to enforce the state government’s ban on the operation of commercial motorcycle operators, also known as Okada riders.



The state government had, Wednesday, issued a total ban on the activities of Okada riders in six local government areas of the state over the killing of a sound engineer, David Imoh, at Lekki.

It was learnt that policemen from Onireke Police Station, Ojo, had impounded some commercial motorcycles for operating along the Mile 2 – Badagry expressway, an action which the riders resisted.

The riders attempted to overrun the station and possibly set free some of their members who were arrested by the policemen.



The riders set fire in the middle of the road, while motorists abandoned them by the roadside .

The crisis led to stampede as pedestrians fled for fear of being caught up in the crossfire.

