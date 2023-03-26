Rift: AY opens up on ‘soared relationship’ with Basketmouth

Popular comedian, Ayo Makun, popularly called, AY, has revealed the reason for his long-time beef with his colleague, Basketmouth.

In an interview with media personality, Chude Jideonwo, AY said a permitted amount trigged the misunderstanding.

“Usually, what we get at that time is ₦30,000. ₦30,000 at that time was everything to me.

“N30,000 would buy me my pack of [noodles], recharge cards, fuel for my generator. [It allowed me] to pay just one or two people to join me to do one or two skits that I can just quickly put out.

“I got this job and the people weren’t too happy to see me because they were expecting a Basketmouth to come. Long story short, the guy was later happy after the performance. There was an exchange of contact. Then I left.

“Two weeks running, I hadn’t seen ₦30,000. Because I didn’t see the ₦30,000, I was starving in Iponri. I decided to ask for ₦30,000 and he said this person hasn’t remitted. He said they were not happy.

“It was very funny to hear from them that this full payment has been made long before the event,” he said.

