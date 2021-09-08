Rights group launches public platform on police brutality

A non-governmental organisation, Behind Bar Human Rights Foundation, has commissioned a platform for public complaints to address issues of human rights abuses and other forms of violations by security operatives in Delta state.

The platform is a talk show on a radio station where victims or families of victims of rights violations can share experiences with the overall objective of getting justice.

The foundation created the platform after about one year of nationwide #EndSARS protest, which started in Ughelli area of Delta state, against illegal arrest, detention, brutality and other forms of rights abuses by security agents.

The coordinator, Mr. Harrison Gwamnishu, said the show tagged “Talk to Harrison Show” was another avenue to intervene in cases of rights violations especially as they affect the vulnerable persons in the society.

Gwamnishu said when such public complaints are made, the legal department of the foundation is activated immediately to take up the issue with a view to getting justice.

He said: “Before coming for the show, you must get a court affidavit so that you won’t come and tell us lies on air because it will affect our programme.

“So you come here with application letter and an affidavit to come and share life stories on rights violation,” he said.

“The platform is a direct fall out of last year’s #EndSARS protest.

“After the protest, we discovered that the same issues were now coming back. So we need a platform where people can speak up and also ensure their voices are heard.”