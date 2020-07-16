Rights group tasks minister on schools’ resumption, academic activities

Human Rights Network (HRN-NIGERIA), a non-governmental organisation has called on the minister of education, Malam Adamu Adamu, to as a matter of national interest, hasten the move for the re-opening of all academic institutions.

In a press statement signed by executive director, Comrade A. A. Ayagi, a copy of which was made available to Blueprint in Kano Thursday, HRN-NIGERA described the continued closure of schools across the country as a violation of the right to education which was enshrined in the nation’s constitution.

The statement said the right to education has been recognised as a human right in international conventions and covenants on economic, social and cultural rights adding that the consequences of the continued closure of schools was to heighten the exposure to violence , exploitation, social isolation among others.

“It is a known fact that places such as sports viewing centres, motor parks and markets have been re-opened and their importance cannot be matched with that of schools,” the statement added.

“It is in view of this development that we are calling on the honourable minister of education to have a re-think on this matter to re-open schools to enable students of SS3 to write their final examination as well as their counterparts in JSS3 and primary six pupils respectively,” the statement concluded.