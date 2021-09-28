RIJOSA thumbs up Blueprint Publisher Idris Malagi on philanthropy

The Old Students Association of Government Secondary School Rijau (RIJOSA) Niger state has commended the philanthropic disposition and contributions of Chairman/CEO of Blueprint Newspapers Limited, Alhaji Mohammed Idris Malagi (Kakaaki Nupe) towards the development of the state and Nigeria at large.

The association gave the commendation when some members of the association visited him at his residence in Abuja, recently.

Leader of the delegation and vice chairman of RJOSA caretaker committee, Alhaji Isa Sidi Rijau, said the visit of the members was to thank the publisher and administrator for the immense support he has been rendering to the association.

“We are here to identify with you and to thank you for all that you have been doing for RIJOSA. You have never ignored any of our requests for progress and development of the association,” he said.

Also speaking, the chairman standing committee of the association, Alhaji Uthman Kolo Bokani, said the publisher had made them proud as an outstanding private sector player that has carved a niche for himself in the media and public relations industry.

“There is no doubt that you have made us proud as an outstanding product of Government Secondary School Rijau. We are happy that despite your rise and success in life, you have not abandoned your school mates. Our visit is to consolidate on your personal disposition towards us.”

In his remarks, the visibly elated publisher of Blueprint Newspapers, Alhaji Mohammed Idris Malagi, expressed joy over the visit, adding that it was his happiest day.

“I feel highly elated; today is one of my happiest days. There is no doubt that this reunion has brought nostalgic feelings about yesteryears years when none of us knew what we would become later in life.

“The fact that you all left your various personal commitments to visit me is testament to the fact that we share the common value that binds us together as students of our great institution.”

Other members of the delegation included Alhaji Ahmed Mohammed, Mallam Ibrahim Muwo, Adamu Bala, Mohammed Shehu Auna, Tanko Mohammed Makeri, Abdullahi Chidawa, and Sani Mamanlafiya.

The Kakaaki Nupe received members of his alma mater in company of Alhaji Abdulmalik Muye, Alhaji Ndakoworogi Edotsu, Alhaji Falalu and Alhaji Shittu.

Alhaji Mohammed Idris Malagi was a 1982 product of the institution where he was a Timekeeper from Forms Two – Four and Heath Prefect in his final year.