Riot in Zamfara over insecurity

Residents of some parts of Zamfara state are protesting the insecurity in the state. Hundreds of people have been killed by bandits in the North-West state in 2018. Many others have been kidnapped for ransom.

The protesters, mainly residents of Tsafe local government area on Monday morning barricaded the Gusau-Zaria highway linking the state to Kaduna, Kano, and Abuja.

An eyewitness told Premium Times that the protesters destroyed political billboards of President Muhammadu Buhari and the state governor, Abdulaziz Yari.

The protesters, mostly populated by youth and women later degenerated into a full riot.

“The protesters began by blocking the highway and burning tyres, but as we speak, the local government secretariat in Tsafe is on fire,” the eyewitness, who declined to be named for security reasons, said.