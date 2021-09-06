Ripples as 16- year-old girl sets colleague ablaze in Kwara

What could have prompted a teenager to set her colleague ablaze? That is the question almost everyone is asking, just as UMAR BAYO ABDULWAHAB reports the awaiting trial of a 16-year- old apprentice girl who did what everyone condemns as an abominable act in Kwara state.

Ripples is currently brewing over the tragic death of an apprentice girl who was alledgely set ablaze by her 16 year old colleague .

The incident which occured in a suburb town called Moshegada in Kaima local government area of Kwara state has left many disturbed and wandering about what really went wrong.

Although the mater had been brought to a magistrate court in Ilorin ,it however could not go on as the presiding judge, magistrate F.O Olokoyo only took congisance of the suit as the court lacks jurisdiction to attend to it.

Both the deceased and the defendant were said to be apprentice at a Medicine store before the later was transferred to another place because of their strain relationship.

Prior to the incident, the dou were said to had always exhibited a Cat and Mouse relationship which led to the transfer of one of them but that did not save the situation at the wort eventually happened.



A minor misunderstanding was siad to had ensued between them which promoted the defendant to allegedly kill her colleague by setting her ablaze.



Cosequently ,the defendant was dragged before Magistrate F.O Olokoyo for alleged Criminal Trespass, Mischief by Fire and Culpable Homicide contrary to sections 327, 342 and 221 penal code law.

The incident which occurred at Moshegada, Kaima local government area of the state and was transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Ilorin for discreet investigation.



The defendant and victim are both apprentice at one Joseph Friday Patent Medicine Store before the former was transferred to another branch over their quarrel.

She reportedly got the petrol she used to perpetrate the act from the store from where she was transferred owned by her master.

According to police report, she trespassed into the room of the deceased while she was asleep, poured the petrol on her, then ignite matches and burn her alive.

Attempt to save life

In a bid to save her life, the victim was rushed to the University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital (UITH) for treatment but was later confirmed dead by doctor as a result of the burnt she suffered, the charge sheet added.

Police report

The police said the defendant, during the course of the investigation, confessed to the crime claiming she set her colleague on fire because of a minor disagreement that necessitated them keeping malice.

The prosecutor, Inspector Sekunda Olayide, informed the court that the matter was brought to court with a motion exparte.

According to him, it’s a capital offence and the defendant cannot be admitted to bail.

Magistrate F. O Olokoyo, who only took cognisance of the suit because of lack of jurisdiction to try it, adjourned the case till 30th August, 2021, pending the outcome of advice from the Ministry of Justice.

Olokoyo then ordered her remand in any juvenile facility or appropriate custody in Ilorin.

Police CP talks tough on anti- social behaviours

Manwhile, the new commissioner of police in Kwara state, Tuesday Assayomo, has warned that the police under his command would not tolerate all forms of ant-social behaviours.

He vowed that the police under his watch will make the state the state uncomfortable for criminals particularly Kidnappers , cultists and internet fraudsters (Yahoo boys) .



The CP during his maiden press briefing asked those with criminal minds to have a rethink on leave the state as the police in the state will deal with all issues accordingly.

The CP said the command under his watch had put in place a vibrant team with strategies to nip acts of criminalities in bud.



“I have already put structures on ground. Yesterday I met with all the DPOS , today I met with all the 8 area commanders. I have told them what to do. We have put strategies on ground.

“You are going to see a lot of police officers on the road. There will be visibility policing .We are going to cover a lot of high ways . We will go far into the borders and look into border issues as well as commumunal issues. We have identified Ekiti , Kogi borders . I have no fear that with God, we are going to succeed”, he said.

Juvenile homes in Kwara

The Kwara state governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, on assumption of office in 2009 inspected the long abandoned Juvenile Remand Home, Oko Erin which is in an obsolescence state .

The officer-in-charge of the Juvenile Remand Home took the governor round the dilapidated facilities and explained the difficulties they have been facing in managing the inmates sent by the court ranging from lack of security to non availability of quality water.



A staff at the Juvenile Home lamented the lack of security for safety of lives and properties within the home. He furthered that only local security men are presently employed.

The staff explained to the governor that they have always complained bitterly to the previous administration and the court in particular that the facilities at the Juvenile Remand Home is not suitable to accommodate any inmates if the aim is to rehabilitate them.



Regretably, the staff said the response they always get from the court is that the Juvenile Remand Home along Oko-Erin is the only recognized Juvenile Home in Kwara State and as such they were forced to receive the inmates regardless.

Gov AbdulRazaq haven seen the facilities at the Juvenile Remand Home approved funds for rehabilitation of the homes which now wear a new look.

A moves takens by the AbdulRahmaan’s administration to revive the Remand Home and ensure that inmates are appropriately confined and rehabilitated to become purposeful citizens.

Borstal Training insititute Situated along Ganmo road, is another reformatory home, inaugurated on December 29, 2005 by the then minister of internal affairs, Ambassador Magaji Muhammed is one of the three of such homes in the federation.