Ripples, as smuggled foreign rice from Lagos seaports flood warehouse

How containers of banned foreign rice landed at the Lagos seaports and escaped the eagle eyes of the Nigerian Customs Services before founding their ways into a warehouse Lagos is currently causing ripples within the Customs commands.

The action, which violates the federal government ban on importation of foreign parboiled rice through the seaports, was further exacerbated when it was discovered that the contraband were imported and smuggled into the country without payment of necessary duties at the Lagos seaports.

Our correspondent reports that top officers of the customs service at the Lagos seaports are currently under investigations to ascertain how such huge consignment made it way out of the seaports with it chains of checks and balances couple with the security check points at the facilities.

Confirming the development, the coordinator, Comptroller-General Strike Force Unit, Zone A, Mohammed Yusuf, disclosed that the containers of rice was intercepted from a bonded warehouse after it left the Lagos seaports.

