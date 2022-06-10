Ripples in Kwara APC over Reps re-run primary  

Trouble is brewing in the Kwara state chapter of the All Progressive Congress (APC) over the re-run of primary election conducted for Ekiti/Oke-Ero/Irepodun/Isin federal constituency seat.

Engr. Cornelius O. Adebayo, son of a late civilian governor of the state, Chief Cornelius Adebayo, had been declared winner of the election conducted on May 27, in Omu- Aran.

But the party allegedly ordered a re-run conducted Thursday night, during which a current member in the House of Representatives, Raheem Tunji Olawuyi (Ajulo-Opin), was cleared to run.

Ajulo Opin had contested for the APC Kwara south senatorial district in the recently conducted primary election and lost to Sen. Lola Ashiru.

Reacting to the development at a press conference in Ilorin Friday, support groups loyal to Adebayo including the Igbomina /Ekiti Progressive Youth Forum and C.O. Adebayo support group, dismissed the re-run saying Adebayo remained their candidate.

Spokesperson of C.O Adebayo support group, Emmanuel Moronfoye, addressed the press conference and was flanked by chairman of Igbomina /Ekiti progressive youth forum, Sodiq Adebayo Olalekan, and a chieftain of the party in Isin local government, Adeyemi AbdulRazaq.

He said, “It came as a rude shock to Engr. Adebayo and his supporters that another rerun was being conducted for the Ekiti/Oke-Ero/Irepodun/Isin constituency Federal House of Representatives seat, with the inclusion of an aspirant who had never participated in the initial process.

“It is worthy of note that Hon Raheem Tunji Olawuyi (Ajulo-Opin) contested for the APC Kwara South senatorial district primary election and lost to Sen. Lola Ashiru.

“Also, it is pertinent to state that Hon. Tunji Raheem Ajulo-Opin didn’t by any means whatsoever contest for the House of Representatives seat of the Ekiti/Oke-Ero/Irepodun/Isin Federal Constituency. He didn’t partake in the screening for the House of Representatives seat, he didn’t make it to the ballot for the original primary election for the Federal House of Representatives seat and in a similar vein, there isn’t any evidence whatsoever to show that he bought a nomination form for the Federal Representative seat, except if he fraudulently connived with the so called “cabal” to get the nomination form.

“Cornelius Adebayo was neither represented nor did he have any agent present during the rerun. It was an internal arrangement orchestrated by a few unscrupulous elements disguised as progressives.”

