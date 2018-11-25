Rise in cancer traceable to chemical consume from fruits-Group

The Zero Hunger Commodity Association has stated that the recent rise in rate of cancer, liver and kidney failure are traceable to some of the chemicals consumed directly from fruits and vegetables planted with inorganic fertilizers.

National Coordinator of the association, Dr. Tunde Arosanyin, said this in Abuja at a meeting it organised to enlighten commodity leaders on the danger of wrong application chemicals on consumable produce.

He called on Nigerians to imbibe the use of organic fertilizers for cultivation of fruits and vegetables, as against the use of chemical fertilizers.

Arosanyin explained that the use of wrong chemicals to preserve food items and consumable items in particular is the reason why commodity leaders were brought to educate them on alternatives for food preservation.

He identified fruits and vegetables as commodities commonly affected by wrong chemical application stressing that the chemicals are retained in them and consumed directly because they do not undergo further processing like other food items.

“The aim of our meeting today is to highlight the danger in the use of wrong chemicals for preservation of food items. We have been able to enlighten the commodity leaders in some options to use.

“We want to see how we can educate our farmers and consumers also that by next year, we will pressurize the National Assembly to advocate for the use of organic fertiliser on fruits and vegetables.

“These are what we consume directly without any form of processing.”

“When we begin to trace some health challenges like cancer, kidney and liver failure, some will be traceable to some of this chemical element we consume.

“We are training our farmers in our little way in the best practices and we will also put pressure on government to do the needful, ” he said.

He opined that farmers could use other methods to preserve their farm produce without necessarily using toxic chemicals that have negative effect on human health.

He said the current trend of using dichlorophos is not good for human consumption while emphasizing that chemicals that are suitable for preservation is called primiphors methy which has low negative effect on human health.

