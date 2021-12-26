Rising credit to private sector boosts GDP in Q3 2021









The depository corporation survey released by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) showed a 7.10 per cent year to date (YTD) increase in Broad Money Supply (M3 money) to N40.37 trillion in October 2021.

The relatively significant increase was due to a 9.12 per cent rise in Net Domestic Assets (NDA) to N34.14 trillion.



There was a 1.50 per cent moderation in Net Foreign Assets (NFA) to N7.23 trillion which was insufficient to offset the sharp growth in NDA.



The Net Domestic Credit (NDC) increased year-to-date (YTD) by 11.35 per cent to N47.38 trillion in October 2021.



A breakdown of the NDC showed a 14.46 per cent YTD rise in Credit to the Private sector to N34.51 trillion, the increase in credit to private sector should further boost economic growth as more people have access to loans at reasonable interest rates.



Also, government borrowings increased in the review period as the need to provide basic infrastructure remained pressing amid sustained budget deficit, hence Credit to the Government rose by 3.79 per cent to N12.87 trillion.



On the liabilities side, the 7.10 per cent YTD increase in M3 Money was further strengthened by the 9.72 per cent rise in M2 Money to N41.37 trillion, as funding by treasury bills moderated YTD to N933.29 billion.



The increase in M2 was chiefly driven by a 14.21 per cent rise in Quasi Money (near maturing short term financial instruments) to N24.82 trillion.

Narrow Money (M1) rose by 3.61 per cent YTD to N16.55 trillion (of which Demand Deposits rose by 3.86 per cent to N14.00 trillion.





The report further showed that currency outside banks decreased by 12.22 per cent to N2.55 trillion.

Reserve Money (Base Money) moderated YTD by 2.81 per cent to N12.73 trillion as Bank reserves decreased by 4.18 per cent to N9.77 trillion despite the currency in circulation which rose by 1.98 per cent to N2.97 trillion.

Related

No tags for this post.