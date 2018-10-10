‘Rising temperatures will push millions into poverty, hunger unless…’

The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change released a report detailing progress and pathways to liming global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius.

Responding to the report, Mr.

Apollos Nwafor, Pan Africa Director of Oxfam International said: “Climate change has set our planet on fire, millions are already feeling the impacts, and the IPCC just showed that things can get much worse.

Settling for 2 degrees would be a death sentence for people in many parts of Africa.

The faster governments embrace the renewable energy revolution and move to protect communities at risk, the more lives and livelihoods that will be spared.

“A hotter Africa is a hungrier Africa.

Today at only 1.1 degrees of warming globally, crops and livestock across the region are being hit and hunger is rising, [i] with poor small scale women farmers, living in rural areas suffering the most.

It only gets worse from here.

“To do nothing more and simply follow the commitments made in the Paris Agreement condemns the world to 3 degrees of warming.

The damage to our planet and humanity would be exponentially worse and irreparable.

“None of this is inevitable.

What gives us hope is that some of the poorest and lowest emitting countries are now leading the climate fight.

We’ve moved from an era of ‘you first’ to ‘follow me’ – it’s time for the rich world to do just that.

“Oxfam calls for increased, responsible and accountable climate finance from rich countries that supports small scale farmers, especially women to realize their right to food security and climate justice.

“While time is short, there is still a chance of keeping to 1.5 degrees of warming.

We must reject any false solution like Large Scale Land Based Investments that means kicking small scale farmers off their land to make way for carbon farming and focus instead on stopping our use of fossil fuels, starting with an end to building new coal power stations worldwide.”

Share this:



Tweet



WhatsApp



No tags for this post.