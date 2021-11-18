Rite Foods expands to Africa, storms Intra-African Trade Fair in S/Africa

Rite Foods Limited, a Nigerian company in the food and beverage sector, is aggressively working towards ensuring its array of quality and refreshing products becomes dominant Pan-African, with expectations of growing worldwide.

In line with business expansion, amidst its many laudable steps deployed within its corporate strategy, it will be participating in the 2ND Intra-African Trade Fair (IATF) in Durban, South Africa, from November 15 to 21, 2021.

Whilst there, the West African fast-growing Rite Foods with its 12 Bigi carbonated soft drink variants, Bigi Table Water, premium Fearless energy drink, and Sausages, will take the bull by the horn and ensure it uses the IATF platform to boost its intra-African trade and investment, alongside maximizing the opportunity in discovering new customers and partners to broaden its network in its journey towards building enviable brand equity.

The Rite Foods team is represented by the National Sales Manager, Adeniran Yunus, and the Brand Manager, Boluwatife Adedugbe.

At the event, they will be engaged in trade diplomacy with select African trade ambassadors as well as leading trade partners across the continent, with the hope of engendering the growth of the top-quality brand which has become a major attraction in its category across the African continent.

Speaking on the IATF participation, Adedugbe stated that Rite Foods with unique brands in its product portfolio is poised towards extending its brand-building equity to other frontiers across Africa and to ensure that consumers get refreshed with the uniqueness attached to our premium brands.

