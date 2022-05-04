Rite Foods Ltd urges workers commitment to nation building

As part of this year’s Workers’ Day celebration, Rite Foods Limited, a world-class and proudly Nigerian company in the food and beverage sector of the economy, has urged the labour force to stay committed to their responsibilities for the development of the nation, considering their proficiency in diverse fields of endeavours.

This was the submission of the Company’s Managing Director, Mr. Seleem Adegunwa in his goodwill message on Workers’ Day held on May 1 in commemoration of the historic struggles and gains made by workers and the labour movement observed in many countries of the globe.

Adegunwa, who stated that employees should display great loyalty to their organisations, commended workers, in Nigeria and the world over, for their diligence, high sense of commitment, and dignified manners in ensuring the need growth that has invariably impacted the country’s development.

He admonished workers to always adhere to work ethics and be to attain maximum economic benefits that lead to business expansion and increased productivity for better welfare and improved working conditions.

Against this backdrop, the Rite Foods boss has through his amiable nature created a favourable working environment for his personnel at all cadres, with affectionate care that has earned the company a workplace of choice.

