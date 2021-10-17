Rite Foods marks World Food Day with unique consumer brands

Rite Foods, Nigeria’s leading food and beverage company, marks this year’s World Food Day with the commitment of providing consumers with its portfolio of quality brands to keep them refreshed and stay healthy.

With the 2021 theme as “Safe food now for a healthy tomorrow,” World Food Day, which is celebrated yearly on October 16, commemorates the date of the founding of the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization in 1945 and to heighten public awareness of the problem of hunger and food security.

The world-class and market leader in the food and beverage sector of the Nigerian economy has the Rite Spicy, Bigi Beef, and Rite Sausages that rejuvenate and unleash the bull in every consumer.

They can be taken as full meals or in-between meal snacks and also on-the-go. This is complemented with other Rite Foods such as the Bigi carbonated soft drink variants and the premium Fearless energy drink.

The company’s Brand Manager, Boluwatife Adedugbe, posits that World Food Day is observed as a special time because food, with the available nutrients, is essential for human existence and the need to eliminate hunger from the society is paramount to all, whether in the public or private sector.