Rite Foods partners Sterling One Foundation on World Clean-up Day

As part of its activities to commemorate this year’s World Clean-up Day, Rites Foods Limited recently in Lagos partnered with Sterling One Foundation, an organization committed to the Social Development Goals (SDG) initiative. The foundation involved in ridding Lafiaji Beach in Eti-Osa Local Government Area of post-consumer polyethylene terephthalate (PET) bottles, plastics, and solid waste.

The clean-up exercise, which was focused on the banks around the beach and the environment in Lafiaji Community, was held on September 25, 2021, as a continuation on this year’s World Clean-up Day.

Commenting on the exercise, the Managing Director, Mr. Seleem Adegunwa, noted the company’s resolve in ensuring environmental protection and cleaner aquatic space, and at reinforcing the consciousness on responsible waste management which would help in reducing the dangers caused by it.

On the partnership, Chief Executive Officer, Sterling One Foundation, Mrs. Olapeju Ibekwe, explained that the partnership with Rite Foods is mutual, and has given both parties the opportunity to contribute and advance the course on waste collection, pollution-free and healthy environment.